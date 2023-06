Developed nations need to do more for refugees – Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, says that developed countries need to play a greater role in tackling migration.

Teixeira was that time speaking that the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)-Guyana event to commemorate the World Refugee Day.

World Refugee Day is an international day organised every year on June 20 by the United Nations. It is designed to celebrate and honour refugees from around the world.