Shadow minister flays gov’t over failure to set up Mahdia fire probe

Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Geeta Chandan Edmond yesterday pilloried the government for its failure to establish the promised Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the Mahdia dormitory fire that claimed 20 lives.

“As the government stumbles from crisis to crisis, answers on the loss of the lives of 20 children on May 21, 2023 at Potaro-Siparuni, must not get lost in the process.

“COIs into these tragic affairs are critical for the practice of good governance. Besides providing answers on the road to justice, COIs can submit recommendations that would ensure that there is no repeat of a tragic event.