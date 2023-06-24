Dr Arif Bulkan elected to Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday elected a Commissioner on the Inter-American Com-mission on Human Rights (IACHR) for a four-year period from 2024-2027.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Government of Guyana had nominated Dr Bulkan’s to the post on the basis of his extensive experience in human rights as an advocate, jurist, academic and policy adviser. He had previously served as an expert member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee during the period 2019-2022, where he authored and co-authored several individual opinions. He was elected to serve as Vice-Chair of that Committee for the 2021-2022 period.