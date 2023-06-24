Hess CEO says KN headline was misleading

John Hess, the Chief Executive Officer of American oil company Hess says that a headline in yesterday’s Kaieteur News stating that President Irfaan Ali had assured him of a stay in a court case was misleading.

“The headline in (yesterday’s ) Kaieteur News is misleading and does not reflect the discussion I had with President Ali. I called the President about concerns expressed by investors about the recent court ruling, and the President—based on the advice of his Attorney General—conveyed to me that the State’s case in favor of its application was strong, and based on the merits of the case, there was no reason why a stay could not be granted”, Hess said.