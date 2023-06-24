Probe launched into treatment of power lifter at Diamond hospital – source

By Mia Anthony

An investigation has commenced into what occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday when former national power lifter, Rawndel Clementson died at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre according to a source at the facility.

In a telephone interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Clementson’s wife, Oslyn Clementson, told this newspaper of callous treatment at the facility in her desperate attempt to get some help that could have possibly saved her husband’s life.

She recounted that on Tuesday around 2 am she was awakened by her husband who complained of having heart palpitations. “He said his heart was beating fast and he asked me to mix him some vitamin C.” According to Oslyn, this practice was nothing strange as she would usually give him this mixture upon his request and he would sit for 15 minutes on the bed and his heart rate would return to normal.