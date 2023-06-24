Rum producers urge Caricom to enable new markets

Rum producers have urged Caricom to facilitate the expansion of new markets for premium exports.

During a meeting held in Georgetown on Wednesday with senior officials from Caricom, producers said that the region is well-positioned to supply new non-traditional markets. According to a release from the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA), the producers further emphasized that the region possesses high-quality products, packaging, and ample production capacity to make optimum use of emerging opportunities in these markets.

According to Komal Samaroo, the outgoing chairman of the grouping and chairman of local conglomerate Demerara Distillers Limited, “The Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum and has a reputation for producing premium and super-premium products. It is imperative that we capitalize on this reputation and our unique heritage to penetrate new markets where rising income levels are fueling a rapid surge in demand for quality products.”