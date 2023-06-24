Electronic tablets presented to special education dep’t

Yesterday, the Enabling Gender Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) project of UNDP-Guyana with support from Canada donated 125 electronic tablets to the Special Education Needs/Disability (SEND) department of the Ministry of Education.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the purpose of assistive devices is to maintain and improve functionality of users. These devices will be issued to learners who have been identified through the Individual Education Plan (IEP) meetings with the aim of improving academic achievement and cognitive stimulation.

This initiative came at an opportune time when the focus of the ministry is to reduce inequities in education, the release said.