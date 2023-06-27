Budhan cops Mr. Berbice title

As expected Vanisha Munroe, Melitha Anderson and Seon Budhan took home the marquee trophies when the Intermediate Bodybuilding Championships concluded on Saturday night at the Berbice High School.

Budhan, a standout of Gym Palace, won the Under 165-Ib class, the battle of the overall and the Mr. Berbice titles on a night when the young and upcoming talent did not disappoint.

Budhan also changed into board shorts and placed second in the fledging Men’s Physique showdown where Romelton Siland was crowned champion among the four competitors.