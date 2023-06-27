Bygeval needles Lancaster through Somerset’s goal

Bygeval, Leonora Secondary, Patentia, Woodley Park, and Rosignol secured contrasting wins when the eighth edition of the Digicel Schools Football Championship continued yesterday. In the East Coast Demerara division, Bygeval squeaked past Lancaster 1-0 compliments of an Elijah Somerset strike in the 57th minute at the Buxton Community Centre, ground. Over in the Region #3 section, Leonora Secondary crushed Parika 11-0. Tromayne Hercules led the rout with a helmet trick in the fifth, 10th, 29th, and 50th minute, whilst Jual Doria added a hat-trick in the 12th, 15th, and 43rd minute.