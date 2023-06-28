CDB says bolstering response to issues affecting Caribbean Indigenous Peoples 

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) yesterday said that it is deepening its engagement with Indigenous Peoples across the Caribbean and strengthening its response to issues affecting them.

According to a release from the CDB, Vice President of Operations, Isaac Solomon made the revelation while addressing the Bank’s Indigenous Peoples’ Framework Forum in Saint Lucia last week.

The event, which marked the conclusion of the bank’s 53rd Annual Meeting, sought to create a space to bring the matters affecting Indigenous Peoples to the forefront of the regional development agenda. The release said that it focused on pathways for enabling greater economic empowerment, voice, and agency to First Peoples and Tribal Peoples as well as “countering misconceptions and inherent biases that impact how these stakeholders are perceived”.