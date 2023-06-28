Police say wanted man fatally shot in confrontation at Bachelor’s Adventure

The police say that William De Abreu for whom a wanted bulletin was issued on May 17, 2023 died yesterday following a confrontation with the police.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum during a telephone interview yesterday said that De Abreu was shot during a confrontation with the police at Bachelor’s Adventure on the East Coast of Demerara. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

Blanhum added that a firearm was recovered by ranks from De Abreu.