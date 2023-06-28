All persons subject to Integrity Commission should declare their assets to the public

Dear Editor,

I have attached the lodgment receipt for my submission of the 2021 to 2022 return to the Integrity Commission.

Please note that my first submission had all my assets and financials declared. If there was no new assets no need to re submit.

However, I have some concerns:

1. As a new member of parliament I should only submit from August 2020. I could be wrong but I think to be fair it should be.

2. My suspicion is that a senior member of government is behind this to create a distraction from the whole local government minister issue.

3. All persons subject to the Integrity Commission should declare their assets to the public to see.

Best regards,

Deonarine Ramsaroop MP