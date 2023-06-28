Dear Editor,

In his letter “In both the Charrandass and the Dharamlall cases, President Ali comes across as rather un-presidential” (SN, 27th June 2023) Mike Persaud has not really thought out what he is saying by indicating that Nigel Dharamlall should be fired because of allegations against him.

By Mike Persaud’s reasoning should there be ten Government Ministers with allegations against them then the President would have to fire them all.

We would then develop a system whereby any and everyone can change the Government of the day by making allegations against Government Ministers. We would not need to vote to get a change of Government.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori