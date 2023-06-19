Dharamlall, at the time of my writing this letter, has not denied the allegations

Dear Editor,

In the early hours of June 16th social media carried a painful letter, purportedly from a sexually abused teenager, allegedly another victim of Minister Nigel Dharamlall. You may recall that one year ago social media carried similar allegations against Dharamlall. The previous complainant is still crying out for justice.

Editor, you may also recall that during the life of this current National Assembly, Dharamlall made the vilest of comments against Opposition Female Parliamentarians. The Speaker, Mr. Manzoor Nadir, failed to discipline him. Mr. Ali, as President failed to take the necessary action against him. His colleagues, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Ms. Gail Teixeira, Ms. Priya Manickchand, Ms. Susan Rodrigues, Ms. Sonia Parag, and other female Members of Parliament on the Government side, remained muted on this issue. Are they by their inaction giving tacit approval to their colleague’s outrageous behaviour in the National Assembly?

Mr. Dharamlall, who is usually very active on social media, is unusually quiet and has not, at the time of my writing this letter, denied the allegations made by this teenager. The President who holds frequent press conferences has also been quiet on the issue. However, Mr. Irfaan Ali, to whom the letter was allegedly addressed, issued the statement “No tolerance for misconduct …” (Newsroom online, Friday, June 16, 2023), in response to public outcry. The Ministers of Education and Human Services and Social Security have also subsequently issued statements suggesting that the matter is receiving their attention.

Editor, since then, social media is replete with information suggesting that the President and subject Ministers are aware that a deal was made and that the family accepted $10 million as compensation for rape, sodomy, and trauma, at the request of Mr. Dharamlall. There are no reports of Dharamlall being invited to CID to answer to these allegations, instead there is a statement being circulated that suggests the rape victim recanted her earlier allegations.

Editor, Mr. Dharamlall should be made to step down from office, pending an investigation of the two allegations brought to the attention of the government. The PPP/C cannot continue to cover up the alleged crimes of their cabal and endanger the lives of our children and women. They must not be allowed to continue bullying and paying off the vulnerable in an effort to silence them. I am outraged that the President did not order an immediate investigation by the police, and offer the victim protection from this alleged predator.

I call on President Ali to ensure that this matter is not swept under the rug and to order Dharamlall to step down from office pending the investigation. Further, help should be requested from the FBI or Scotland Yard since the Guyana Police Force’s RSS’s track record for investigating crimes associated with public figures provides little comfort. You must protect our children and women from predators in and out of public office, Mr. Ali.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP