CRG fully supports call for thorough investigation into allegations of rape

Dear Editor,

CRG fully supports the call for a thorough investigation into the allegations of rape.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Chambers of the Attorney General need to be the team to address this very serious matter. The official that has been accused of wrong doing should be placed on Administrative Leave effective immediately to avoid any perceived and actual interference into the investigation.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana