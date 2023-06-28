Can the CPA say on what legal grounds this child came into their protection?

Dear Editor,

I am a former writer of policy and procedures for the largest child care agency in the United States, possibly in the world. I know all the grounds under which a child (legally) becomes in custody or under the protection of a child care agency.

The CPA said that the child remains in protective care of the agency. Can they explain on what legal grounds this child came into their protection, and on what grounds is she still remaining under such protection? Further, is it the practice of the CPA to take all children who have been (allegedly) abused by people who are not their legal custodians or primary care givers?

Yours truly,

Gokarran Sukhdeo