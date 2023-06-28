Dear Editor,

On Saturday evening of 24th June 2023 a police patrol from La Grange Police Station responded to a report of noise nuisance in Roraima Housing Scheme, WBD. A representative of the noise makers spoke with the police and the noise continued. I tried speaking with the police but the person in charge loudly stated, “the people gat a right to enjoy themselves.” He was loud because he had to be heard above the noise although I was a few feet from him. One member of the patrol even told me to be careful since I was a “person of interest to the police.”

I went to La Grange Police station to report the matter to the Station Sergeant or Corporal only to find out that the person in command of the patrol was a police officer, an ASP. He was there and was very annoyed that I showed up at the station. He drove off in his car saying I can make whatever report I wanted to make. I was shocked that the person was an ASP. Over the years I have had dealings with the Station Sergeants/Corporals at Vreed-en-Hoop, La Grange and Wales Police Stations and they have always been very professional in their conduct. Even when they disagreed with me they were always firm and courteous in their conduct. The conduct of the ASP was shocking to me and I told him so.

The noise makers were so empowered by the ASP that the next day they showed up at my home with an ATV that had no silencer and proceeded to rev it out to like 1000 decibels.

At the station the policeman who earlier told me to be careful since I was a person of interest to the police said that I had a “personal grievance” against the noise makers. For the record I have had cause to report the persons for spraying poison, dumping garbage, and for noise. As fast as I clean my immediate surroundings they would dump garbage on it. Last Friday evening they poured poison on the parapet located at the side of my home.

In the case of the ASP I trust that Police HQ is not dumping “bad eggs” in Region 3. What the matter also revealed is that in today’s Guyana the literates have to give way to the illiterates. The educated have to give way to the uneducated. Law abiding citizens have to give way to the lawless ones. Cultured people have to give way to the crass, crude, and vulgar ones.

Yours sincerely,

Malcolm Harripaul

