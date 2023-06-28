It is our duty to ensure value of Guiana Shield remains top of UN agenda

Dear Editor,

The statement by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the annual World Economic Forum for all nations to “enable each other’s success” is a great reminder of the importance of working together in cooperation, and the benefits of an interconnected global economy. As a nation we must also find our path to national and regional cooperation in order to quickly realize our full potential. By continuing to live amicably with the great powers of today without favour to a particular political philosophy will allow for increased cooperation and opportunities for growth. Peaceful coexistence is our best path forward, and we must avoid controversy upon the world stage.

Environmental stewardship is where our strength continues to be rooted and this is where we must remain sincere advocates for sustainable development and global economic cooperation. The Guiana Shield is becoming more important as the world continues to experience extreme weather conditions and more adverse events as a result of climate change. Our future hinges on this fundamental shift and we must never lose sight of the fact that all of our economic development can be lost due to severe climate change.

The responsibility is within our hands and our stewardship of this aspect of the earth’s ecosystem must remain a top priority as we move forward. The interconnected global economy has already shown its vulnerability and has given an indication of the value of predictable and mild weather events.

The time will come when global leaders will be willing to pay a fair price for the services of the Guiana Shield. It is our duty to ensure that the value of the Guiana Shield remains top of mind at the United Nations and in our interactions with the United Nations Security Council.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative

Republicans of

Guyana