Plaisance finding out gov’t cares little about any area they perceive is not supportive of their politics

Dear Editor,

When will we learn?

Two months ago, with much fanfare, accompanied by his full press team, and a swarm of paid activists clad in red jerseys, the President visited the village of Plaisance on the East Coast. The villagers were regaled about One Guyana and promises were made about improved roads, bridges and even better sunshine – Not a single word was uttered about the removal of vendors, who have been operating along the embankment for over 40 years.

Less than three weeks after LGE 2023, notices were served and the vendors told “It’s government land, y’all get off”. Vendors have been given seven days to cease doing what they have done for the last 40 years and shops owners were told that they must demolish their buildings, all of which were constructed after permission was granted by previous NDCs. The villagers of Plaisance were not even given the courtesy of any prior engagements before these demand notices were dispatched.

Some will think that it’s simply coincidental that notices were served immediately after LGE, the others, more knowledgeable about the working and promises of the PPP, know that it was a planned action. This government really cares little about any area that they perceive is not supportive of their politics and will use weak members of the community to infiltrate these areas with promises of drain cleaning work and part-time employment. As soon as they have accomplished their task, the community is dispatched like an unwanted napkin.

Contrast this with the coalition’s tenure when faced with vendors along major roadworks. In Mon Repos, after extensive consultation with the vendors, the Coalition constructed a brand-new market area, widened that section of the roadway, and did not dislocate or dispatch a single vendor or their stall. Similarly, for the Sheriff-Mandela roadworks, all pre-existing vendors were relocated at the government expense, to ensure that ordinary people’s lives were not disrupted by our developmental works.

The saying “easy lesson hard fuh dunce” comes to mind. The PPP will continue doing what they do, the weak–minded will continue taking their crumbs, singing their virtues, wearing their jerseys, in return for offering up the communities that gave them infant nurture and protection.

The photo above is one of the shops to be demolished – I bet the smiling patrons were unaware of this fact, and the President conveniently omitted to inform them.

Regards,

David Patterson