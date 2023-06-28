Special Olympics team returns to warm welcome from Sports Ministry

Guyana’s Special Olympic team received a rousing welcome on their return home following their success at the 16th Special Olympics World Games held from June 17-25 in Berlin, Germany.

The team which comprised Head of Delegation Wilton Spencer, athletes Rachel Mortley, Stephanie Ramotar, Daniel Samsundar, and coach Lavern Lee-Alleyne won five medals in the discipline of Bocce at the games.

The team returned with one gold accolade in the female singles segment, three silver medals in the female doubles division and a bronze award in the male singles section.