Ann’s Grove edges Hope on penalty kicks

Buxton, Ann’s Grove, Belladrum and Mahaicony Technical Institute recorded contrasting wins when the 8th edition of the Digicel Secondary Schools Football Championship continued yesterday.
In the East Coast Demerara division, Buxton dismissed Annandale 2-0 compliments of goals from Ovid Brown and Aqueni Lucas in the 25th and 49th minute respectively.
Meanwhile, Ann’s Grove bested Hope 8-7 on sudden death penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the aforesaid ending, Neron Jerrick equalized for Ann’s Grove in the 18th minute after Cleon Hughes had given Hope the lead in the 12th minute.