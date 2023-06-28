Beacons win inaugural Isun Masters football league

Beacons FC was crowned the inaugural Isun-Health Conscious Masters Football League Champion on Sunday evening at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Bourda. Beacons clinched the title following a 3-2 victory over Fruta Conquerors and a 1-1 draw between second placed Santos and the third positioned Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
Beacons and Santos finished on 17 points as well and also registered an identical goal differential of +8 and an equal head-to-head record, after their matchup was a stalemate in the earlier round.