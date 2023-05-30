Alpha United go down to Santos in Isun Masters Football League

Santos, Beacons and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recorded victories when the Inaugural Isun’s Health-Conscious Master’s Football League continued on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Bourda.
Santos crushed Alpha United 3-0.
The trio of Ian Dooker, Leon Yaw, and Marlon Whitney found the back of the net in the 17th, 35th, and 48th minute respectively.
Meanwhile, Beacons overcame Pele 2-1. Gerald Whittington and Anthony Abrams scored in the 44th and 48th minute apiece. On target in the loss in the 35th minute was Gregory Richardson.
On the other hand, GDF edged Club 45 by a 1-0 score-line. Selwyn Isaacs converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute.
The other sponsors of the event are Star Rental, Trophy Stall, and Leading Edge-Guyana. The event continues on Sunday at the same venue from 12:00 pm.
Complete Results
Game-1
GDF FC-1 vs Club 45-0
Selwyn Isaacs-45th
Game-2
Fruta Conquerors-2 vs Westside FC-2
Fruta scorers
Gerald Gittens-40th and 45th
West Side scorers
Adrian Giddings-15th
Toine Lopes-19th
Game-3
Alpha United FC-0 vs Santos-3
Ian Dooker-17th
Leon Yaw-35th
Marlon Whitney-48th
Game-4
Pele FC-1 vs Beacon-2
Beacons scorer
Gerald Whittington-44th
Anthony Abrams-48th
Pele scorer
Gregory Richardson-35th