Alpha United go down to Santos in Isun Masters Football League

Santos, Beacons and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recorded victories when the Inaugural Isun’s Health-Conscious Master’s Football League continued on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Bourda.

Santos crushed Alpha United 3-0.

The trio of Ian Dooker, Leon Yaw, and Marlon Whitney found the back of the net in the 17th, 35th, and 48th minute respectively.

Meanwhile, Beacons overcame Pele 2-1. Gerald Whittington and Anthony Abrams scored in the 44th and 48th minute apiece. On target in the loss in the 35th minute was Gregory Richardson.

On the other hand, GDF edged Club 45 by a 1-0 score-line. Selwyn Isaacs converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute.

The other sponsors of the event are Star Rental, Trophy Stall, and Leading Edge-Guyana. The event continues on Sunday at the same venue from 12:00 pm.

Complete Results

Game-1

GDF FC-1 vs Club 45-0

Selwyn Isaacs-45th

Game-2

Fruta Conquerors-2 vs Westside FC-2

Fruta scorers

Gerald Gittens-40th and 45th

West Side scorers

Adrian Giddings-15th

Toine Lopes-19th

Game-3

Alpha United FC-0 vs Santos-3

Ian Dooker-17th

Leon Yaw-35th

Marlon Whitney-48th

Game-4

Pele FC-1 vs Beacon-2

Beacons scorer

Gerald Whittington-44th

Anthony Abrams-48th

Pele scorer

Gregory Richardson-35th