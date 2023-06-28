LGC bids farewell to Escarraga

The Lusignan Golf Club bid farewell to one of its ardent supporters Guillermo Escarraga whose tour of duties as Chief Executive Officer of MACORP has come to an end and his contribution has been recognized by the club.

Escarraga was honoured by the LGC during a ceremony last Saturday at the Club House in recognition of his contribution to the club during his 10-year stint in Guyana is which her served in several management positions eventually rising to the position of CEO. LGC Secretary Chet Bowling, noted that Escarraga has been promoted within the MACORP group to Senior Vice President of Product Support.