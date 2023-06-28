Tongue replaces Ali in England team for second Ashes test

LONDON, (Reuters) – England have named seamer Josh Tongue as a surprise pick in their team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord’s which starts today, replacing injured spinner Moeen Ali, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said yesterday.

Off-spinner Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets and managed to bowl just 14 overs in the second innings. The 25-year-old Tongue, who took five for 66 in the second innings of his Test debut against Ireland at Lord’s this month, is the only change to the side that lost the first Ashes Test, with England captain Ben Stokes opting for an all-seam attack.

Stokes told reporters the decision to name four pace bowlers was dictated by the condition of the pitch at Lord’s.

“I think we needed to get to Lord’s first and see what conditions we were faced with,” Stokes said. “We’ve seen there’s quite a lot of grass on the wicket which is a bit green. Traditionally, Lord’s has offered more for the seamers.”

Tongue was picked ahead of Mark Wood, who was widely tipped for selection for the second Test, with Joe Root expected to continue to play the role of auxiliary spinner.

“We wanted to play Mark Wood,” Stokes added. “We felt that he could definitely start the game but with conversations we felt the extra week … would give him a better chance to play a full part from (the third Test at) Leeds onward. “We brought Tonguey into the team as a like-for-like … so I’m looking forward to seeing him continue on the great start he had against Ireland here.

“Being able to use him in the fourth seamer role is something that I’m looking forward to and I think he’s really looking forward to the challenge as well.” England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson