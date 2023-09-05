Man, 73, dies in Haarlem accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident at about 6.20 pm on Sunday on the Haarlem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), which resulted in the death of 73-year-old Abdool Mohamed of Lot 5 Haarlem.

In a statement, the police said that the accident involved motor car PAE 4134, owned and driven by a 26-year-old male resident of Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara and an electric cycle owned and ridden at the time by Mohamed.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when the driver alleged that the cyclist rode across the road from north to south. The left front portion of the car struck the electric cycle.