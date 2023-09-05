Matthews Ridge gets $244M concrete road

Hundreds of residents in Matthews Ridge, Region One are now benefitting from the recently completed $244 million concrete road project at Heaven Hill.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that this new development reflects President Irfaan Ali’s commitment which he made during his visit to the area in December last year, upon learning about the challenges residents faced.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal attended the commissioning ceremony for the new thoroughfare on Sunday.

The road was built by GV Construction Incorporated as part of the Hinterland Roads Programme. It measures 1,150 metres in length and 16 feet in width.