Sophia man on $150,000 bail over narcotics

Jerome Bernard of Lot 178 Sophia ‘C’ Field appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of possession of narcotics.

It is alleged that on August 31, 2023, at Lot 34 Friendship East Bank Demerara, he had in his possession 450 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Bernard, who represented himself in court, pleaded not guilty to the offence and told the magistrate that the prosecution’s allegations are not true. According to Bernard, he was staying in the lower flat of his friend’s home in Friendship when the discovery was made and that the friend was also present in the house.

However, the prosecution stated otherwise, that Jerome was the lone occupant in the room where the narcotics were discovered. He was placed on $150,000 dollars bail and the matter was adjourned until November 1, 2023.