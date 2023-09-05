St. Ann’s Home has closed its doors

After serving 172 years as a safe home for orphaned girls, the St. Ann’s Home, formerly St. Ann’s Orphanage, situated on Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, finally closed its doors on Friday, July 28th, 2023.

The reason stated for the closure was due to a decrease in the number of Ursuline Sisters and subsequent difficulty in locating suitable caregivers, a report in the Catholic Standard said.

Stabroek News spoke to a source from the now-closed Home, who said that all the girls who were residents of the Home are still being properly taken care of and supported by the Ursuline nuns. The decision to close the doors, the source said, was not an easy one, however, due to human resource constraints, a unanimous decision was made to bring the Home to a close. The orphanage has served girls from all walks of life, primarily those who came from difficult backgrounds, providing them with a safe and healthy environment.