Deaf models to represent Guyana in Tanzania

Guyana’s top Deaf models will be competing at the 2nd International Deaf Cultural Arts Festival 2023 according to the Deaf Association of Guyana Inc (DAG) in a release yesterday.

This year’s festival will be held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Africa, from the 19th to 27th November 2023. It is being hosted by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, under the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity Awareness”.

The delegation will be headed by Sheikh F Mohamed (Ricky) who has a wealth of experience in pageantry and has previously represented Guyana internationally at Miss & Mister Deaf International (Las Vegas 2016, St. Petersburg 2019). The other two contestants who were selected based on the local Miss & Mister Deaf Guyana pageant in 2022, are Reshma Seemangal and Anthonio Johnson. They will compete in the following categories: evening wear, swim wear, talent presentation, cultural presentation.