A Nigg man yesterday died after he collided head-on with a motor lorry along the Warren Public Road and his motorcycle burst into flames.

Dead is Ajay Ramchand, 43, a father of three of Lot 29 ‘E’ Ramphal Street, Nigg Settlement, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, Ramchand was riding motorcycle CK 5854 when he collided with the motor lorry, GAC 9627 which was being driven by Leroy Jacobs, 48, of New Amsterdam, who is in police custody assisting with the investigation.