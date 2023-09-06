Number portability soon to be a reality – PUC

The day is drawing closer when cell phone users in Guyana will be able to switch service providers without changing their telephone numbers.
In a release yesterday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) advised of the imminent launch of Number Portability in Guyana. It explained that Number Portability when implemented, will allow subscribers to switch service providers while retaining their existing telephone number. The PUC also pointed out that as the regulator for the telecommunications sector, the Commission is responsible for the implementation and general oversight of the number portability process in Guyana.