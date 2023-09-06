Mahaicony man, 71, dies in accident on Zealand Public Road

A 71-year-old pensioner died yesterday morning in an accident at Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, after his motorcycle ran into a car.

Dead is Beersain Udho of Lot 15 Huntley, Mahaicony.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about 8.20 am on the Zealand Public Road. It involved motor car, PNN 2196, driven by Philbert Alves, a 63-year-old Mahaicony resident, and motorcycle, CK 722, owned and ridden by Udho.

Enquiries revealed that the car was proceeding west along Zealand Public Road, and the motorcycle was proceeding in the same direction behind the vehicle. The driver of the car slowed and then turned north and the motorcyclist collided with the right side of the motorcar.