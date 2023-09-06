Two quarry employees found dead in Essequibo River

The bodies of two men were found floating in the Essequibo River yesterday, hours after they went missing and their boat was found adrift with the engine idling.

Vijai Lallmoni and Solendra Bhookmohan were employees of St Mary’s Quarry and had left for Bartica to purchase groceries for their kitchen when they went missing.

Police from Regional Division #7 at about 11 am yesterday went to Agatash Village along the Essequibo River where they discovered two bodies floating face down about 20 feet from the western shore.

The body of Lallmoni was clad in a black jersey and black trunks with no footwear and was identified by his wife Rozana Lallmoni. Priya Bhookmohan identified the other body as that of Solendra Bhookmohan. The body was clad in a grey vest, camouflage jogger pants and green boxers with no footwear.