Condolences to Krish Anand Prasad and family

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space to extend my sincerest condolences to my childhood friend and fellow member of the Patentia Christian Brethren Church, educator and poet, Krish Anand Prasad and his wife, Rathi, on this sad occasion of the passing of their beloved, young son, Dr. Munesh Prasad.

It is not a fitting thing for parents to bury their children. I pray God grant them and all other close ones the courage to grieve and the strength to recover from grieving. For now to them it seems there’s no more dawn; Darkness descends on hearts like mist. There’s much pain a loved one is gone; Pain the soul cannot resist.

Take heart and rest assured, I say to you; you’ll meet again somewhere beyond the blue.

Yours sincerely,

Gokarran Sukhdeo