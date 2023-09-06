Well done, students of The Marian Academy

Dear Editor,

The new school year is fresh out of the blocks. Commendations and congratulations to all students and parents from everywhere that did incredibly well, very well, and just well. Well done! Teachers in the public school system and officials of the Ministry of Education are also given a hand. It is also a good time for me to recognize The Marian Academy family and the performance of some of its members in the last CSEC and CAPE examinations. The emphasis of this public recognition and applause is on the CSEC students, those who did outstandingly well. Regrettably, many who did very well have to be left out, with many constraints considered.

Kayla Persaud headed Marian’s list:15 subjects with 14 Grade 1s (13 A profile), and 1 Grade 2. Next was Ronan Lee: 12 subjects with 11 Grade 1s (10 A profile), and 1 Grade 2. Third was Matthew Singh: 13 subjects with 8 Grade 1s (2 A profile), 4 Grade 2s and 1 Grade 3. At number four was Maria Daby: 12 subjects with 6 Grade 1s (4 A profile), and 6 Grade 2s. Closing out the top five was Ariana Sam:11 subjects with 8 Grade 1s (6 A profile), and 3 Grade 2s. Honourable mention is made of Francesa Khan, William Escarraga Valle, and Aida Alphonso, who were the next best performers. Of note was that Ms. Kayla Persaud, Marian’s top performer, was the only student permitted to read for 15 subjects; almost all of the other CSEC participants from the school settled for a round dozen of subjects. I think that that is healthy and wholesome, especially when the conversation is about balance and the ‘well-rounded.’

For the record, I know the people (older siblings, parents) of some of these students, and clearly this batch did extremely well by any standard, continued the tradition of those who came before them. They and theirs, plus their teachers are all lauded. All in all, students and school did extremely well. Relative to the school, there was an impressive overall pass rate of 91.2% at CSEC, with 100% passes (Grades 1-3) in 16 of the 26 subjects offered. Among the subjects in that 100% pass rate were: Additional Mathematics, Caribbean History, Principles of Accounts, and Principles of Business. In the always much-watched areas of English A and Math, the pass rate was 96.4% and 89.5% respectively, while Economics did very well in achieving a 95% success level. There were almost similar levels of notable achievements involving some other subjects. Regardless, in all things and for all things: to God be the glory.

On the CAPE front, an overall 91.4% pass rate was achieved, which includes both Units 1 and 2. Anjali Maharaj passed all 8 of her subjects sat for, and was 1 of 17 CAPE students who registered 100% pass rates in Units 1 and 2. A small sampling of the 100% scorers includes: Monisha Persaud (7 of 7), Renika Anand (7 of 7), and Jadon Jagoo (6 of 6). Well done students, and now other frontiers beckon, greater effort will be required. But it is my belief that the biggest barrier to achievement and progress lies within, which means that it can be overcome.

Now, I share these parting words, while a school is only as good as the calibre of its cohort of gifted and dedicated students, I believe that congratulations and kudos are also due to the teachers and other support staff; to the Principal of The Marian Academy, Sister Marie Harper, OSU, and finally to the atmosphere, discipline, and culture of this institution learning itself that is now of almost a quarter century vintage. Forward and upward!

Sincerely,

GHK Lall