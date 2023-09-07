Case against Sharma, McKenzie sitting on environment appeals board thrown out

Finding that a challenge was wrongly brought against Head of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Mahender Sharma and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources Joslyn McKenzie; when it should instead have been filed against the environmental appeals board on which they sit, the entire case was thrown out.
Stabroek News understands that in a ruling handed down yesterday morning, High Court Judge Fidela Corbin-Lincoln threw out the case, finding favour with the arguments advanced by attorneys for Sharma and McKenzie.