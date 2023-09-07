Seven homeless in Mainstay/Whyaka after house goes up in flames

A sales clerk attached to Silvie’s Industrial Solutions in Region Two and his family of six are now homeless after his house was completely gutted by fire yesterday at around 9 am. According to the clerk, Shervin De Yonge, he was not at home at the time of the fire but was informed by his wife Anisie De Yonge about it via a phone call. He immediately returned home only to see it engulfed in flames. The father of five said he was happy that his children, ages 10, 8, 5, 3 and one, escaped death and for that he is thankful.

“I am very thankful that my children are okay and my wife, I am however saddened that my family lost everything our documents, sofa, fridge and everything”, he stated.

He said that his wife was washing clothes at the time when the fire started and one of the children informed her about it. He said when she went and checked, all she could have done was to evacuate the children.

“My wife was not cooking, nothing was on stove, my house don’t have matches, as mentioned in the media, we are together for over a decade and we are careful”, he said.

De Yonge related that eyewitnesses told him that they saw the power line sparking earlier before the fire started. Neighbours tried to assist but the fire and the heat was unbearable. Residents in the area said that the fire quickly spread and by the time firefighters from Anna Regina arrived on the scene, the entire home was gutted.

The family of seven is currently being housed by a relative at Lima Sands and they are hoping that they can rebuild their lives.

No one was injured and an investigation has been launched into the origin of the fire .