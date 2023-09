By Shabna Rahman

The police believe that 29-year-old Shannen Obermulla-Mohamed of Parika, East Bank Essequibo was beaten to death on Tuesday and her body burned.

The suspect is a mason and is in custody. DNA testing is be done to confirm that the remains are those of Obermulla-Mohamed.

The murder is believed to have occurred around 8:30 am on Tuesday when Obermulla-Mohamed went to check on work being done by the mason on her house.