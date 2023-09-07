Striking sugar workers are not entitled to severance pay

Dear Editor,

The striking, protesting sugar workers plain, just refuse to get it: they are not entitled to severance or the cash payout, since, by their own choice, they were not terminated or severed or made redundant. They continued to work in the Company and were gainfully employed receiving all due benefits and payments. The protest action has no basis since there is no dispute, perceived or real.

Of their own free will they opted to remain employed under terms and conditions as laid out by the previous management (were these documented and did the employees sign to it?). There were no clamouring, protesting or striking then. It is discerned greater forces might.be at work here and those aiding, abetting or encouraging the workers should also.be charged.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed