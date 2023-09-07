Kalupahana hundred puts WI U19s under pressure

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka, CMC – West Indies Under-19s were left facing a tall order after Dinura Kalupahana struck a composed hundred to put them under pressure on the second day of the opening Youth “Test” here yesterday.

Replying to the hosts’ 432 for eight declared, West Indies Under-19s finished on 27 for one in their first innings, still 405 runs behind heading into the penultimate day at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Already facing the massive total, the tourists were further set back when they lost Adrian Weir with the close approaching, the right-hander bowled by 17-year-old off-spinner Vihas Thewmika, after belting two fours and a six in a run-a-ball 15.

Joshua Dorne was unbeaten on six along with opener Stephen Pascal on five. Earlier resuming the morning on 163 for three following the rain-hit opening day, Sri Lanka built their eventual total courtesy of Kalupahana’s unbeaten 150, with Malsha Tharupathi chipping in with a breezy 65 and Thewmika, a patient 35 at number nine.

An 18-year-old right-hander, Kalupahana faced 229 deliveries and struck 16 fours and a brace of sixes.

West Indies made a strong start to the day, however, when fast bowler Isai Thorne (2-58) bowled Ravishan Nethsara with the third delivery of the morning before he had added to his overnight 31, and with a single run added to the total.

And when off-spinner Tarrique Edward (3-99) struck twice to remove wicketkeeper Sharujan Shanmuganathan (17) and Vishwa Rajapaksha (9), West Indies U19s had reduced the hosts to 215 for six.

Kalupahana, resuming the morning on 15, then held the innings together, first in a 103-run, seventh wicket partnership with Tharupathi and then in a 114-run, eighth wicket stand with Thewmika. Tharupathi punched eight fours and two sixes off only 58 deliveries while Thewmika dug in, counting two fours in an 88-ball innings.