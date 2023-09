Cricket enthusiast and popular juice man, Norman Welch received a new bicycle from a local powerhouse in the medical field, The New Doctor’s Clinic recently.

Proprietor of The New Doctor’s Clinic, Satyendra Khemraj, made the presentation to Welch at a simple ceremony at Everest Cricket Club recently. Welch, who plies his trade across Georgetown by riding and selling locally made juices, was visibly surprised by the gesture.

In a comment Welch declared that he was grateful for the support.