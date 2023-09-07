Royals collapse leaves TKR with 13-run win

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Leaders Barbados Royals suffered a middle order collapse to taste their first defeat of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, with a 13-run loss to Trinbago Knight Riders here yesterday.

Chasing 156 at Queen’s Park Oval, Royals looked in good stead at 97 for two in the 15th over before losing five wickets for 45 runs to end on 142 for seven from their 20 overs.

Irish opener Gaby Lewis extended her impressive form, top-scoring with 62 from 51 balls with half-dozen fours and a six while captain Hayley Matthews struck 45 from 33 deliveries with three fours and a brace of sixes. West Indies left-arm spinner Zaida James finished with two for 34 after claiming the key wickets of Lewis and Aaliyah Alleyne (6) in the tense 18th over. Earlier, captain Deandra Dottin top-scored with a responsible 47 from 51 balls while South African du Preez struck 36 from 23 balls.

Kycia Knight (30) and Marie Kelly (28) chipped in with valuable knocks as the hosts, choosing to bat first, rallied to 155 for three off their 20 overs.

The left-handed Knight counted two fours in a run-a-ball knock, posting 47 for the first wicket with Kelly and a further 41 for the second wicket with Dottin.

When Knight perished in the 12th over, Dottin combined with de Preez in a 50-run, third wicket partnership to provide the momentum at the back end of TKR’s innings.

Dottin half-dozen fours while du Preez counted three fours and a six.

In reply, Lewis and Matthews gathered 68 for the first wicket to put Royals firmly in front of the contest before Matthews and Erin Burns (4) fell in successive overs to leave the chase on 75 for two at the end of the 11th over.

Lewis and Laura Harris (2) looked to be repairing the damage in a 22-run, third wicket stand before things fell apart quickly.