14-year-old among two charged with killing Mahaicony businesswoman
A 14-year-old was one of the two persons yesterday read a murder charge for the murder of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali.
“Why you kill our mother?” weeping relatives of the slain businesswoman shouted at Davanand Rampersaud, 24, of Good Faith, Mahaicony and the teen, also of Mahaicony, as the police were escorting them up the stairs at the Better Hope Community Centre, where the joint charge of murder was read against them.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments