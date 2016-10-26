14-year-old among two charged with killing Mahaicony businesswoman

A 14-year-old was one of the two persons yesterday read a murder charge for the murder of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali.

"Why you kill our mother?" weeping relatives of the slain businesswoman shouted at Davanand Rampersaud, 24, of Good Faith, Mahaicony and the teen, also of Mahaicony, as the police were escorting them up the stairs at the Better Hope Community Centre, where the joint charge of murder was read against them.