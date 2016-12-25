South Georgetown still flooded, water recedes elsewhere
Photos by Keno George
South Georgetown may very well be experiencing a wet Christmas as floodwaters, which had receded in central and north Georgetown lingered up to late yesterday afternoon.
The entire city had been waterlogged following Friday’s heavy rainfall. The rain, which started around 3 am on Friday and continued non-stop—alternating between downpours and showers—finally subsided into light drizzles at around 2 pm.
Thankfully for residents and businesses in central Georgetown the water …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments