Court upholds validity of Horseshoe Racing Service owner’s will

Justice Roxane George on December 16, ruled that the last Will and Testament of Yusuf Mongroo, the owner of the Horseshoe Racing Service at the time of his death on August 15, 2010, was valid.

She ruled that a copy be admitted to probate.

The validity of the Will had been contested by Sherene Mongroo, a daughter of Yusuf Mongroo, who lives in New York and two other children of Mongroo, Zenobia Rosenberg and Dexter Lathuillerie, who reside in Trinidad and the United States respectively.

The defendants, Sasedai Persaud and Indranie Mulchand, were the