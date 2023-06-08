Royals, Amazon Warriors set to launch new season at storied Oval 

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Last year’s losing finalists Barbados Royals will raise the curtain on this year’s Women’s Caribbean Premier League when they clash with Guyana Amazon Warriors in front of their home crowd at Kensington Oval.

Organisers announced the fixtures for the August 31 to September 10 campaign on Wednesday, with Royals taking on Amazon Warriors in the tournament’s opener.

Reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders will launch the defence of their title two days later against Royals at the same venue, in a rematch of last year’s final.

The storied Oval will host its final game on September 5 when TKR and Amazon Warriors come up against each other.

The last three group games in the tournament will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, along with the final, even though organisers are yet to announce the venues.

“We were delighted with the reception the first WCPL received in 2022 and we cannot wait for the start of an expanded tournament this year,” said CPL chief executive, Pete Russell.

“These hugely talented players deserve the best chance to showcase their talents and the WCPL is the perfect stage for this. Women’s cricket is growing rapidly, and it is pleasing for CPL to play a significant part in that growth.

Last year’s WCPL was staged entirely in St Kitts and comprised only three group games, with the top two teams meeting in the final.

This year, each team will feature in four group games, a move championed by Cricket West Indies.

“CWI is committed to greater investment in the growth and development of women’s cricket,” said president Dr Kishore Shallow.

“Consistent with this is the expansion of the WCPL 2023 to feature more matches and playing across venues in the region. This opportunity for our regional cricketers is invaluable.

“Additionally, there is no doubt that the spectacle of the tournament will inspire more young female cricketers to take up the sport. It is certainly an exciting time for all parties involved.”

Regional corporate giants Massy Group have thrown their support behind the tournament again as title sponsors in a three-year deal, senior vice-president Ambikah Mongroo, underscoring the strategic value of the partnership.

“Supporting the WCPL exemplifies what we believe to be truly representative of our Caribbean heart,” Mongroo said.

“It’s the passion for the game of cricket, it’s the energy of our Caribbean women and the combination of both to have global reach through the CPL platforms.”