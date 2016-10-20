Jeffrey, Toney capture titles
Marino Jeffrey and Tiniesha Toney, dead lifted, squatted and pressed their way to the marquee titles of the inaugural Fitness Express Barbell Wars which was hosted over the weekend at the Queen’s College auditorium.
The two gladiators of the Fitnesss Revolution Gym bested the competition after pushing themselves through grueling rounds of exercises which also included military presses and power cleans, to earn the male and female champions’ trophies.
Daniel Sooklall placed second and third in the male category while Krystal Chanderban and Shawnell Warner placed first and second runners up on the distaff side.
A total of 24 participants, 19 males and five females battled for supremacy. As with the case in powerlifting, the wilks formula was used to determine the athletes weight they would be required to lift based on the weight division they entered.
In the novelty Fitness Express sponsored dead lift competition, national powerlifter, Erwyn Smith emerged winner among the males, while Nessa Bhagwandin was the first female. Both athletes recorded the most reps in the 60 seconds that was allotted to each competitor.
The organisers expressed gratitude to sponsors, De Sinco Trading, Trophy Stall and Pizza Hut for making the event a success.
Despite some hiccups, the organizers plan on making Barbell Wars an annual fixture.
