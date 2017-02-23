Dismissal of five prison officers recommended
Ranks from the Joint Services on Tuesday carried out a search at the Georgetown Prison during which a quantity of prohibited items was unearthed and the Guyana Prison Service has since recommended the dismissal of five prison officers.
Deputy Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels told Stabroek News yesterday that while the recommended dismissals of the prison officers are not directly related to Tuesday’s search, it is suspected that they are linked to corrupt practices within the prisons.
“They were tried and the recommendations are now going to the Ministry of Public Security, so they (the prison officers) are presently off the job pending the decision of the Ministry”, Samuels said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
Comments
About these comments