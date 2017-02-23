Dismissal of five prison officers recommended

Ranks from the Joint Services on Tuesday carried out a search at the Georgetown Prison during which a quantity of prohibited items was unearthed and the Guyana Prison Service has since recommended the dismissal of five prison officers.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels told Stabroek News yesterday that while the recommended dismissals of the prison officers are not directly related to Tuesday’s search, it is suspected that they are linked to corrupt practices within the prisons.

"They were tried and the recommendations are now going to the Ministry of Public Security, so they (the prison officers) are presently off the job pending the decision of the Ministry", Samuels said.