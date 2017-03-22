Bartica man remanded over pistol, ammo

A Bartica resident was remanded to prison on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition that police say were found in his bag.

The charges against Ravi Ghani, 25, are that on March 16, at Mazaruni River, he had in his possession a .32 pistol and two .32 live rounds, while not being a holder of a firearm licence.

Ghani pleaded not guilty to both of the charges after they were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who represented Ghani, told the court that her client

