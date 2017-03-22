Bartica man remanded over pistol, ammo
A Bartica resident was remanded to prison on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition that police say were found in his bag.
The charges against Ravi Ghani, 25, are that on March 16, at Mazaruni River, he had in his possession a .32 pistol and two .32 live rounds, while not being a holder of a firearm licence.
Ghani pleaded not guilty to both of the charges after they were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who represented Ghani, told the court that her client …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments